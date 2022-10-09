Annex Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $5,011,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 14,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE UPS opened at $159.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.68. The stock has a market cap of $138.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.32.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

