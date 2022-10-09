Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,098,000 after purchasing an additional 59,398 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $1,768,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 317,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,133,000 after purchasing an additional 52,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 6.2 %

TSM stock opened at $69.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $67.65 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.87. The firm has a market cap of $361.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

