StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $199.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.78. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.