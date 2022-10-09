StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,278,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $218,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 6.0 %

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $188.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.24. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $185.11 and a 12-month high of $318.82.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.