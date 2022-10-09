StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Buys 5,871 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PECO. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Shares of PECO opened at $28.32 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 97.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 386.21%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Further Reading

