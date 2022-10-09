StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 545 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,029 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 2.7% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Cigna by 1.0% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its stake in Cigna by 20.5% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 229 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 1.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Campion Asset Management raised its stake in Cigna by 2.4% during the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 1,705 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,580 shares of company stock worth $4,792,771. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cigna Stock Down 1.6 %

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $288.38 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $296.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.13 and a 200 day moving average of $269.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $87.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

