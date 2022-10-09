StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires 3,094 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHI opened at $48.56 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $66.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.37.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.