StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 49,535.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,640,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,650 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,212,000 after acquiring an additional 196,903 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,798,000 after acquiring an additional 100,225 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 85,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 207,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XAR opened at $96.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $91.37 and a 12 month high of $127.90.

