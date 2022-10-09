Advisor Resource Council Buys 88,149 Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) by 805.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,149 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 193.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 27.3% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter.

GHY stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $15.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

