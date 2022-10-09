Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,728 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,582,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,604,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,602,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after buying an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $2,492,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

