Advisor Resource Council Invests $1.12 Million in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,339,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,336,337,000 after purchasing an additional 703,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,911,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,316,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,227,237,000 after acquiring an additional 270,396 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,547,688,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,502,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,390,565,000 after acquiring an additional 69,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,840. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEM. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.76.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

