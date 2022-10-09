64,921 Shares in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 64,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXDT. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,808,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $614,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James D. Dondero bought 33,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of 15.54 per share, for a total transaction of 517,668.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,580,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately 55,646,595.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James D. Dondero bought 33,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of 15.54 per share, for a total transaction of 517,668.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,580,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately 55,646,595.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Dondero bought 12,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of 12.56 per share, with a total value of 158,494.64. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,761,574 shares in the company, valued at 47,245,369.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 112,871 shares of company stock worth $1,515,757 in the last quarter.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Trading Down 2.5 %

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE NXDT opened at 12.10 on Friday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of 12.04 and a fifty-two week high of 17.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 15.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

