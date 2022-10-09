Advisor Resource Council Raises Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 114.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

LKQ Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. LKQ’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.