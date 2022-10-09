Advisor Resource Council Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Advisor Resource Council trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after buying an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $3,938,246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,584,000 after purchasing an additional 773,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,567,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,394,000 after purchasing an additional 360,643 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE BAC opened at $30.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.79.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

