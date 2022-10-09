Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 55,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $64.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.94.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

