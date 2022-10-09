The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Cut by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 123,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,218,000 after purchasing an additional 25,239 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $301.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $328.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.02. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,313 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,473,673.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 962,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,374,269.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

