Advisor Resource Council Acquires Shares of 73,278 Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 73,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 19,805 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 50.2% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 25,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:CEFS opened at $17.02 on Friday. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28.

