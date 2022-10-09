Ieq Capital LLC Raises Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $223.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.08 and a 200-day moving average of $228.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.14.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

