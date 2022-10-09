MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 120.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $32,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,403.64.

MELI opened at $881.99 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,711.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $919.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $882.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.47 and a beta of 1.57.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

