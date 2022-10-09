Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $55.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.36.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.54.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

