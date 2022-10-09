Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $954,000 Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 364,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,303,000 after buying an additional 34,754 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 133,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $152.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.05 and a 200-day moving average of $160.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.80 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The company has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

