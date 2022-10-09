Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,147 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,261.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,494,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369,041 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,582,000 after buying an additional 10,255,642 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,099,000 after buying an additional 3,537,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after buying an additional 2,077,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $40.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.79.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

