Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 109.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV opened at $166.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.30. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $222.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

