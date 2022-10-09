Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 3,669 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $148.00 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.74.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

