Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 462 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.03 and its 200-day moving average is $82.62. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $86.10.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

