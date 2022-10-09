Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,423 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 39.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 14,306 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 115.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $1,876,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 713.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

SSD stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.93 and its 200-day moving average is $100.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.02). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $593.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

