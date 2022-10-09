Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,125,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,245,000 after purchasing an additional 43,549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kforce by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after buying an additional 12,263 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Kforce by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 525,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,856,000 after buying an additional 279,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kforce by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,474,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kforce by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,747,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $58.75 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $54.34 and a one year high of $81.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.18.

Kforce Announces Dividend

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. Kforce had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The business had revenue of $436.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Kforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Further Reading

