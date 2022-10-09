Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,260 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kimball Electronics worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KE. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 120,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after buying an additional 146,825 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 17,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 595,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after buying an additional 181,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Kimball Electronics Stock Down 4.0 %

KE opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $30.61.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $373.50 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

About Kimball Electronics

(Get Rating)

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.