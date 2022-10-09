iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,902,000 after acquiring an additional 869,754 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,321.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,026,000 after acquiring an additional 814,239 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,670,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,294,000 after acquiring an additional 593,623 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,322,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,665,000 after acquiring an additional 344,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 198.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 447,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,781,000 after buying an additional 297,000 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $200.54 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $197.03 and a 1-year high of $267.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.30.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

