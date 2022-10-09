Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $96.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.22. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.80 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

