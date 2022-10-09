Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Hawkins by 3.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 63,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of HWKN opened at $37.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $793.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.68. Hawkins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.77 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.38. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $246.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.93 million. Analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

About Hawkins

(Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.