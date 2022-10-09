iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Trimmed by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 457.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,152,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,146.5% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 30,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 27,676 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $168.61 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.02.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.