Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $287,000 Position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Utah Medical Products worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Utah Medical Products by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Utah Medical Products by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 13,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Utah Medical Products by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 14,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB increased its position in Utah Medical Products by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 86,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of UTMD stock opened at $82.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $298.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.29. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $133.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.32 and a 200-day moving average of $86.88.

Utah Medical Products Dividend Announcement

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 14.69%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

Utah Medical Products Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

