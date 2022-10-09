Wrapped PKT Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $125,786.91 (WPKT)

Wrapped PKT (WPKT) traded down 22.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Wrapped PKT token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped PKT has a total market cap of $125,786.91 and $11,371.00 worth of Wrapped PKT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped PKT has traded 93.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003242 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10525104 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010250 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Wrapped PKT

Wrapped PKT’s launch date was September 13th, 2021. Wrapped PKT’s total supply is 71,513,571 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped PKT is https://reddit.com/r/pktcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped PKT’s official Twitter account is @pkt_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped PKT’s official message board is crypto.pkt.cash. Wrapped PKT’s official website is odapp.io.

Wrapped PKT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped PKT (WPKT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Wrapped PKT has a current supply of 71,513,571.2 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped PKT is 0.00165306 USD and is down -6.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $105.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://odapp.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped PKT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped PKT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped PKT using one of the exchanges listed above.

