Jelly (JELLY) Price Down 13.8% This Week

Jelly (JELLY) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Jelly has a total market cap of $122,728.59 and approximately $11,946.00 worth of Jelly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jelly has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jelly token can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003242 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10525104 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010250 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Jelly Token Profile

Jelly’s total supply is 431,038,446 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,794,985 tokens. Jelly’s official Twitter account is @jellyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jelly’s official website is www.jelly.io.

Jelly Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jelly (JELLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Jelly has a current supply of 431,038,446 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jelly is 0.00515775 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jelly.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jelly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jelly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jelly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

