TokoNFT 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $96,855.00 (TKN)

TokoNFT (TKN) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, TokoNFT has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar. One TokoNFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TokoNFT has a market capitalization of $118,076.77 and approximately $96,855.00 worth of TokoNFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TokoNFT Token Profile

TKN is a token. Its launch date was December 15th, 2021. TokoNFT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,860,000,000 tokens. The official message board for TokoNFT is medium.com/@tokonft. The Reddit community for TokoNFT is https://reddit.com/r/tokonft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TokoNFT’s official Twitter account is @tokonft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TokoNFT is www.tokonft.io.

TokoNFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TokoNFT (TKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TokoNFT has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TokoNFT is 0.00000025 USD and is down -5.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $189.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tokonft.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokoNFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokoNFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokoNFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

