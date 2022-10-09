Flag Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $14,967.00 (FLAG)

Flag Network (FLAG) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Flag Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Flag Network has a market capitalization of $134,931.55 and approximately $14,967.00 worth of Flag Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flag Network has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003242 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10525104 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010250 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Flag Network Token Profile

Flag Network launched on June 23rd, 2021. Flag Network’s total supply is 9,262,132,550 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens. Flag Network’s official Twitter account is @flagnetwork_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flag Network’s official website is flagnetwork.finance. The Reddit community for Flag Network is https://reddit.com/r/flagnetwork.

Flag Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flag Network (FLAG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Flag Network has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Flag Network is 0.00003366 USD and is up 13.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,016.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flagnetwork.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flag Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flag Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flag Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

