PhotoChromic Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $117,091.59 (PHCR)

PhotoChromic (PHCR) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One PhotoChromic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PhotoChromic has a total market capitalization of $117,091.59 and $12,255.00 worth of PhotoChromic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PhotoChromic has traded down 22% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003242 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10525104 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010250 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PhotoChromic Token Profile

PhotoChromic’s genesis date was November 14th, 2021. PhotoChromic’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,000,000 tokens. PhotoChromic’s official message board is medium.com/photochromic. PhotoChromic’s official website is photochromic.io. PhotoChromic’s official Twitter account is @photo_chromic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PhotoChromic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PhotoChromic (PHCR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. PhotoChromic has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PhotoChromic is 0.00021002 USD and is down -23.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,461.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://photochromic.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhotoChromic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhotoChromic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhotoChromic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

