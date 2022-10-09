Super Whale DAO (SWDAO) Price Tops $0.0013

Super Whale DAO (SWDAO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Super Whale DAO has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. Super Whale DAO has a total market cap of $129,118.09 and approximately $13,072.00 worth of Super Whale DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Whale DAO token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003242 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10525104 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010250 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Super Whale DAO’s genesis date was February 21st, 2022. Super Whale DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Super Whale DAO is www.superwhale.com. Super Whale DAO’s official Twitter account is @superwhaledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Super Whale DAO (SWDAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Super Whale DAO has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Super Whale DAO is 0.00129412 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $10,757.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.superwhale.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Whale DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Whale DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Whale DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

