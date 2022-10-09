CryptoCart V2 Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (CCV2)

CryptoCart V2 (CCV2) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, CryptoCart V2 has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. CryptoCart V2 has a total market cap of $117,930.99 and approximately $12,694.00 worth of CryptoCart V2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoCart V2 token can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00002862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003242 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10525104 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010250 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CryptoCart V2 Profile

CryptoCart V2’s genesis date was December 8th, 2021. CryptoCart V2’s total supply is 211,269 tokens. CryptoCart V2’s official Twitter account is @cryptocartcc and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoCart V2’s official website is cryptocart.cc.

CryptoCart V2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoCart V2 (CCV2) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. CryptoCart V2 has a current supply of 211,269 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CryptoCart V2 is 0.55216641 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cryptocart.cc.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCart V2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoCart V2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoCart V2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

