Dot Arcade (ADT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $119,552.07

Dot Arcade (ADT) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, Dot Arcade has traded 38.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dot Arcade has a total market cap of $119,552.07 and approximately $12,728.00 worth of Dot Arcade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dot Arcade token can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dot Arcade alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,506.91 or 1.00005975 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001564 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00048711 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010253 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00063964 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022236 BTC.

Dot Arcade Profile

Dot Arcade (ADT) is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2022. The official website for Dot Arcade is dotarcade.io. Dot Arcade’s official Twitter account is @dotarcadegame. Dot Arcade’s official message board is medium.com/@dotarcadeofficial.

Dot Arcade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dot Arcade (ADT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Dot Arcade has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dot Arcade is 0.01340137 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $169.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dotarcade.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dot Arcade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dot Arcade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dot Arcade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ADTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dot Arcade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dot Arcade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.