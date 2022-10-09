Hundred Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $122,502.16 (HND)

Hundred Finance (HND) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Hundred Finance has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Hundred Finance has a total market capitalization of $122,502.16 and $222,634.00 worth of Hundred Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hundred Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0411 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hundred Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003242 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10525104 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010250 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Hundred Finance Profile

Hundred Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,982,109 tokens. Hundred Finance’s official message board is hundred-finance.medium.com. Hundred Finance’s official Twitter account is @hundredfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hundred Finance’s official website is hundred.finance.

Hundred Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hundred Finance (HND) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hundred Finance has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hundred Finance is 0.0407695 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $52,730.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hundred.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hundred Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hundred Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hundred Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HNDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hundred Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hundred Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.