Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,164 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in SEA were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in SEA in the first quarter worth about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $49,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 110.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.87.

SEA Price Performance

SEA stock opened at $60.05 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

SEA Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

See Also

