SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Holdings Increased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1,081.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors raised its position in SBA Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.9% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $262.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 81.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.95. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $260.99 and a 52-week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 87.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.93.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Stories

