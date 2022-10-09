Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,185 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 175,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after buying an additional 19,718 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $656,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 276.3% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 186,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after purchasing an additional 137,227 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.11. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.82.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $894.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BYD has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

