Sepio Capital LP Buys 195 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Zscaler by 362.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of ZS stock opened at $170.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.12 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 270,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,460,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at $45,460,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,514 shares of company stock valued at $28,809,807. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.62.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

