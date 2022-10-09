iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lifted by BT Wealth Management LLC

BT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 14.1% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $364.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $399.51 and its 200 day moving average is $406.41. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $358.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

