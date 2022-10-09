Sepio Capital LP Has $784,000 Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,917,660,000 after buying an additional 173,532 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,606,000 after buying an additional 89,707 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,254,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $373,121,000 after buying an additional 82,822 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IT opened at $294.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $368.99.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.71. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.63, for a total transaction of $91,548.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,660.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.63, for a total transaction of $91,548.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,660.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,640 shares of company stock worth $7,006,015 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

