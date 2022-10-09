NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,104 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,372,733,000 after acquiring an additional 284,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,844,845 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,016,010,000 after purchasing an additional 44,628 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,623,079,000 after acquiring an additional 664,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,760,083 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $695,913,000 after purchasing an additional 131,368 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $151.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.61 and a 200-day moving average of $170.86. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $140.33 and a one year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $1.35. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.50.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

