Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $103.02 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,285,019 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815,430 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $103,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,690 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 32,881 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 246,340 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 48,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,867 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 2.08. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.06.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

